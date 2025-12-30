Punjab Police set to receive 20 high-risk response armoured vehicles

Punjab government approves the purchase of 20 armoured vehicles worth Rs1.2 billion to enhance police response to riots, protests, and terror threats.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has approved a major step to strengthen law enforcement and public safety amid growing security challenges.

The provincial cabinet has authorised the purchase of 20 armoured security vehicles for the Punjab Police at a total cost of Rs1.2036 billion.

Interior Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi stated that the cost of each armoured vehicle has been fixed at Rs60.18 million. The vehicles are intended to enhance police capabilities during riots, protests, and terrorist attacks, situations where maintaining law and order poses serious challenges.

Qazi revealed that the shortage of armoured vehicles has limited the police’s ability to respond promptly and effectively. He highlighted that this deficiency places both police personnel and civilians at risk during high-threat situations.

According to the Punjab government, the purchase aims to improve the police’s operational capacity and ensure rapid deployment in emergencies. The cabinet has directed immediate provision of these armoured vehicles to police forces across the province. Former Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasised that the vehicles should be deployed in cities to ensure rapid response.

The government confirmed that the decision to acquire these specialised vehicles was driven by the need to protect both law enforcement officers and citizens during high-risk incidents. The vehicles are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing security and maintaining public order in the province.