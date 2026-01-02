Women and child among four found dead in Karachi manhole

Four bodies, including two women and a child, were recovered from a manhole in Karachi, prompting immediate investigations ordered by Sindh CM.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – On the second day of the New Year, authorities in Karachi discovered four bodies, including two women, a man, and a child.

The gruesome find was made near Mai Kolachi Phatak, where the bodies were retrieved from a manhole.

According to DIG South Asad Raza, the bodies appeared to be between 10 and 15 days old. Rescue volunteers from Edhi, along with police, extracted the bodies and transferred them to a nearby hospital. The cause of death remains under investigation, and identification of the deceased is ongoing.

Police have sealed off the area and begun gathering further evidence. While initial reports suggest the deaths may be linked to an honour-based killing, authorities are yet to confirm the motive. Investigations will provide more clarity on whether this was an accident or a deliberate act.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident in the Mauripur area and directed police and relevant authorities to conduct an immediate investigation. He expressed deep sorrow over the incident and instructed officials to examine all aspects carefully to identify those responsible.

Authorities have assured the public that detailed findings will be shared once the investigation progresses, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure justice for the victims.