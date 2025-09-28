US once again offers mediation on Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The US State Department has said the United States wants a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute, urging Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through dialogue.

The US State Department said the Kashmir issue is a direct dispute between Pakistan and India, adding, “The United States, if mediation is offered on the Kashmir dispute, we are ready. The Kashmir issue can be resolved through negotiations. The United States provided assistance in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.”

According to the US State Department, “We thank Pakistan for its initiative to extradite terrorists. The extradition of the terrorist who killed American citizens was a good start of relations.”

According to the State Department, the United States says that it is trying to promote its interests with India and Pakistan, but ‘our relations with Pakistan and India are of different nature.’

We are looking at investment opportunities in Reko Diq, the US State Department said.

