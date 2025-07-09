Pakistan's voters count reaches 134.4 million

Male voters now stand at 72,124,209, while female voters at 62,304,368

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The total number of registered voters across Pakistan has reached 134,428,577, according to the latest statistics released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ECP sources revealed that the number of male voters now stands at 72,124,209, while female voters total 62,304,368.

Breaking down the figures province by province, Punjab leads with 76,503,243 registered voters. Sindh follows with 28,170,274 voters, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 22,874,402 registered voters. Balochistan has a total of 5,613,371 voters.

These updated numbers reflect up-to-date voter records nationwide.