ECP reserves verdict in Omar Ayub's election case

The petitioner’s lawyer highlighted that 11,500 votes were rejected

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict in the case challenging the election of National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, after hearing final arguments from both sides.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, representing Babar Nawaz, argued that he was not demanding a re-election, but rather a recount due to alleged irregularities. He claimed thousands of fake votes were cast and that the result was not properly consolidated.

In response, a member of the ECP, Babar Bharwana, questioned the legal standing of the case, asking whether any precedents existed where an election was annulled by the ECP without tribunal proceedings.

He pointed out that the arguments should have been presented before the Returning Officer (RO), where the petitioner failed to appear.

The petitioner’s lawyer highlighted that 11,500 votes were rejected and over 362,000 votes were reportedly cast in 540 minutes—an average of one vote every 2 minutes and 15 seconds—which he termed implausible.

Omar Ayub’s counsel countered by stating that Babar Nawaz had accepted defeat on social media and that the PML-N candidate had publicly congratulated Omar Ayub on his victory. He asserted that no substantial evidence of rigging was provided.

Following the arguments, the ECP reserved its decision on the matter.