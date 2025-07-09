4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Barkhan district

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

(Dunya News) – Tremors of a 4.7 magnitude earthquake were felt in Balochistan’s Barkhan district and surrounding areas.

According to the seismic center, the earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometers and was centered 26 kilometers north of the region.

Frightened by the tremors, residents rushed out of their homes and shops reciting the Quranic verses.

