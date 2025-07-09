ANP suffers major blow as Samar Bilour joins PML-N

Pakistan Pakistan ANP suffers major blow as Samar Bilour joins PML-N

Samar officially joins PML-N after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 14:48:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD – The Awami National Party (ANP) has faced a significant setback as a key figure from the influential Bilour family has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Samar Bilour, the widow of Haroon Bilour and daughter-in-law of the late Bashir Bilour, officially joined PML-N after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports suggest that Samar Bilour may be considered for a reserved seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. She had previously served as an MPA from 2018 to 2023 after winning a by-election on an ANP ticket.

It is worth noting that on July 10, 2018, Haroon Bilour, ANP's candidate for the provincial assembly, was martyred in a suicide bombing during an election rally in Peshawar’s Yakatoot area, which also claimed 20 lives and injured over 48 people. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility.

Earlier in December 2012, Haroon’s father, Bashir Bilour, was also killed in a suicide attack. The Bilour family is widely regarded for its sacrifices in Pakistan’s political landscape, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where their legacy holds immense respect.

