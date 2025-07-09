In-focus

ANP suffers major blow as Samar Bilour joins PML-N

ANP suffers major blow as Samar Bilour joins PML-N

Pakistan

Samar officially joins PML-N after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD – The Awami National Party (ANP) has faced a significant setback as a key figure from the influential Bilour family has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Samar Bilour, the widow of Haroon Bilour and daughter-in-law of the late Bashir Bilour, officially joined PML-N after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports suggest that Samar Bilour may be considered for a reserved seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. She had previously served as an MPA from 2018 to 2023 after winning a by-election on an ANP ticket.

It is worth noting that on July 10, 2018, Haroon Bilour, ANP's candidate for the provincial assembly, was martyred in a suicide bombing during an election rally in Peshawar’s Yakatoot area, which also claimed 20 lives and injured over 48 people. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility.

Earlier in December 2012, Haroon’s father, Bashir Bilour, was also killed in a suicide attack. The Bilour family is widely regarded for its sacrifices in Pakistan’s political landscape, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where their legacy holds immense respect.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News