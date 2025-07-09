Pakistan, Turkiye aim to boost bilateral trade to $5bn: Turkish FM

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Turkiye aim to boost bilateral trade to $5bn: Turkish FM

Dar emphasized that Pakistan considers Turkiye a trusted friend and brotherly nation.

Topline Turkish foreign minister praised strong, growing partnership between two countries

Pakistan considers Turkiye a trusted friend and brotherly nation: Dar

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 15:30:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that both Pakistan and Turkiye are eager to increase their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.

Addressing a joint presser along with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Fidan expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by Ishaq Dar, adding that both countries enjoy deep-rooted, brotherly ties that continue to grow stronger with time.

He highlighted that the two nations have significantly enhanced cooperation in key sectors, including economy, culture, and defence.

Expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s warm hospitality, the Turkish foreign minister praised the strong and growing partnership between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Turkiye share a unique and time-tested relationship, which is now being transformed into an institutional partnership,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy PM Dar highlighted that discussions were held on establishing a special economic zone for Turkish investors in Karachi and on opening Turkiye’s renowned Maarif schools in Azad Kashmir.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan considers Turkiye a trusted friend and brotherly nation. He added that defence-related committee meetings between the two countries are scheduled for September.

Pakistan and Turkiye are cooperating through various joint committees across multiple sectors. Dar also appreciated Turkiye’s experience and said both nations share common views on several regional and global issues.

Read also: Turkish foreign, defence ministers arrive to strengthen bilateral ties

Hosting the Turkish foreign and defence ministers, Dar noted, reflects the strength of bilateral relations, which are reinforced by frequent high-level exchanges.

Separately, Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler visited Pakistan Air Headquarters and met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

Their meeting focused on regional security, defence cooperation, and future warfare strategies.

Earlier, Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler arrived at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the dignitaries.

They held bilateral-level talks, followed by a joint press conference.

The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture and mutual trust.

Turkish dignitaries reached Islamabad on Wednesday on an official visit to Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson for the Foreign Office, Additional Secretary Syed Ali Asad Gilani received the Turkish foreign minister upon his arrival.

He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss steps aimed at strengthening bilateral defense cooperation.

