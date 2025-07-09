Turkish foreign, defence ministers arrive to strengthen bilateral ties

The Turkish minister was warmly received in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reached Islamabad early on Wednesday on an official visit to Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Additional Secretary Syed Ali Asad Gilani received the Turkish foreign minister upon his arrival.

He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss steps aimed at strengthening bilateral defense cooperation.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler arrived here on Tuesday night.

During his visit, he is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Pakistani officials to discuss key issues of mutual interest, particularly in the fields of defence collaboration, regional security, and strategic cooperation.

Ankara also has cordial ties with India, but after its support for Pakistan, small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers boycotted Turkish products, while New Delhi also cancelled Turkey-based aviation service provider Celebi clearance over "national security" reasons.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi and discussed matters of mutual interest.