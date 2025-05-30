Pakistan to appoint ambassador to Afghanistan, upgrade diplomatic ties

Pakistan to appoint ambassador to Afghanistan, upgrade diplomatic ties

Move follows Ishaq Dar’s Kabul visit, signals positive shift in bilateral ties

Fri, 30 May 2025 19:28:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have seen a major breakthrough as Pakistan announced on Friday the decision to appoint a full ambassador to Kabul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the current diplomatic affairs in Afghanistan are being overseen by a temporary official, but the move to assign an ambassador marks a step forward in restoring full diplomatic engagement.

Following Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s recent visit to Kabul, relations between the two neighboring countries have shown a positive trajectory. The foreign office spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the growing pace of bilateral engagement.

“This move will further enhance our mutual ties,” the spokesperson stated, adding that it will deepen collaboration in key areas such as trade, security, and economic development, while also boosting high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are on positive trajectory after my very productive visit to Kabul with Pakistan delegation on 19th April 2025. To maintain this momentum, I am pleased to announce the decision of the Government of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its Chargé… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 30, 2025

Earlier, the Afghan Taliban on Wednesday issued stern warning to the Fitna Al-Khawarij, stating that "fighting in any country, particularly Pakistan, without the Emir’s explicit order is not permissible."

Commander Saeedullah Saeed of Afghan Taliban made these remarks while addressing a police passing-out ceremony.

He emphasized that individuals joining various factions to wage jihad abroad are not true Mujahideen.

“It is wrong to label those who launch attacks from one place to another as Mujahideen,” he said.

He clarified that the authority to declare jihad only rests with the Emir of the state, not with any group or individual.