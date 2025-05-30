PM Shehbaz returns after concluding four-nation diplomatic tour

Wraps up visits to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan; addresses climate change

Published On: Fri, 30 May 2025 17:12:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after concluding a four-nation diplomatic tour, which ended with his visit to Tajikistan.

His journey included stops in Türkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan, with Dushanbe—the capital of Tajikistan—being the final destination.

At the Dushanbe airport, Tajik Deputy Prime Minister Hakim Khalikzada saw him off, accompanied by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During his two-day stay in Tajikistan, the Prime Minister met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. He also expressed gratitude for Tajikistan’s steadfast support of Pakistan during the recent India-Pakistan tensions in South Asia.

Also, Prime Minister Sharif attended a high-level international conference on glacier conservation in Dushanbe. There, he addressed the global audience on the severe impacts of climate change on Pakistan and reiterated the nation's strong commitment to environmental preservation, particularly the protection of its glaciers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday warned that Pakistan would not allow India to cross the red line by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally and endangering millions of lives for narrow political gains.

“India’s unilateral and illegal decision to hold in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty, which governs the sharing of the Indus Basin’s water, is deeply regrettable. Millions of lives must not be held hostage to narrow political gains, and Pakistan will not allow this. We will never allow the red line to be crossed,” the prime minister said addressing the High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe.

The conference is being attended by over 2,500 delegates from 80 UN member states and 70 international organizations, including prime ministers, vice presidents, ministers, and UN assistant secretaries-general.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, in his comprehensive address, touched on all the relevant issues, including glacial preservation, Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, 2022 floods in Pakistan, global climate action and responsibility, scientific projections on glacial melt, weaponization of water and call to protect nature and humanity’s shared destiny.