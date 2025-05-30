DPM Ishaq Dar urges world to take notice of India's IWT withdrawal

Pakistan Pakistan DPM Ishaq Dar urges world to take notice of India's IWT withdrawal

He emphasised that global conflicts posed a threat to regional and international peace and stability

Follow on Published On: Fri, 30 May 2025 11:54:46 PKT

HONG KONG (Dunya News) - Pakistan has condemned India's unilateral withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty and called on the international community to take notice.

Speaking at a convention in Hong Kong, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the Kashmir issue would remain a dispute until the Kashmiri people were granted the right to self-determination.

He emphasised that global conflicts posed a threat to regional and international peace and stability, and that adherence to the UN Security Council resolutions and international laws was essential for peace.

In his address, the deputy prime minister further stated that, under current circumstances, diplomacy, mediation, negotiations, and international cooperation were indispensable.

He also signed the convention regarding the establishment of an international mediation organisation.

Also read: India violates Indus Waters Treaty, blocks 90pc of Chenab River flow to Pakistan

In a serious breach of the Indus Waters Treaty and international laws, India has blocked 90% of the water flow from the Chenab River towards Pakistan, raising concerns over a potential water crisis.