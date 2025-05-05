India violates Indus Waters Treaty, blocks 90pc of Chenab River flow to Pakistan

Plans are underway to curb water flow in the Jhelum River through the Kishanganga Project

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - In a serious breach of the Indus Waters Treaty and international laws, India has blocked 90% of the water flow from the Chenab River towards Pakistan, raising concerns over a potential water crisis.

According to Indian officials, water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River has been severely restricted, while plans are underway to curb water flow in the Jhelum River through the Kishanganga Project. Video footage circulating online shows Indian dams visibly reducing outflow towards Pakistan.

This move has caused a significant drop in the Chenab’s water level at Head Marala, which has plummeted to 4,300 cusecs, a drastic decline from 87,000 cusecs just two days earlier. The normal flow at this point is typically between 25,000 to 30,000 cusecs.

Additionally, water inflow in the Ravi River has further diminished. India had constructed three dams on the Ravi since 2001, which cut Pakistan’s share of water by nearly 75%. Presently, the Ravi only flows during monsoon season, while for the rest of the year, the river remains nearly dry.

These developments are heightening regional tensions and threatening Pakistan’s agricultural and water security.

India has begun work to boost reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after fresh tension with Pakistan led it to suspend a water-sharing pact.