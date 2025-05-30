Ailing siblings denied treatment in India undergo surgeries at AFIC

The parents expressed gratitude to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The two siblings, who were denied treatment for a cardiac issue in India during the recent skirmish, underwent surgeries at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC).

The parents of Abdullah and Munsa expressed their gratitude to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The father, Shahid Ahmed, said Field Marshal Asim Munir took immediate notice of Abdullah and Munsa's case, and the AFIC performed the surgeries.

Abdullah and Munsa had been receiving treatment in India, but due to rising tensions, the Indian government sent the children back. Their surgeries had been pending for the past nine years.

AFIC Executive Director retired Maj Gen Dr Naseer Ahmed Soomro said that, on the instructions of the Field Marshal, a medical team treated both children and, by the grace of Allah, the surgeries were successful.

WHAT HAPPENED IN INDIA?

A Pakistani family that had travelled to India for the heart treatment of their two children had returned to Pakistan after being ordered to leave the country by the Modi government.

In a video statement, the children’s father said they came back without receiving medical treatment.

He said the innocent children had no role in the situation that developed. He appealed to the government to arrange treatment for his children in another country.

He further stated that Indian doctors had already warned that there had been a delay in treatment.

On April 22, a firing incident in the Pahalgam tourist area of India-occupied Kashmir left 26 people dead and nearly a dozen injured. Following this, India started blaming Pakistan without any evidence and unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

However, Pakistan not only condemned the Pahalgam incident but also offered full cooperation, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating that Pakistan was ready to support any impartial investigation into the matter.

Later, the two countries engaged in skirmishes which created tension.