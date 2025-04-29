India denies treatment to Pakistani heart patients amid tensions

Pakistan Pakistan India denies treatment to Pakistani heart patients amid tensions

The family appeals to government to arrange treatment for their children in another country.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 19:37:36 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A Pakistani family that had traveled to India for the heart treatment of their two children has returned to the country after being ordered to leave the country by the Modi government.

In a video statement, the children’s father said they came back without receiving medical treatment and added that the children had no role in the situation that developed. He appealed to the government to arrange treatment for his children in another country.

He further stated that Indian doctors had already warned that there had been a delay in treatment. He urged the government to take urgent steps for the children's medical care.

It is worth noting that on April 22, a firing incident in the Pahalgam tourist area of Indian-occupied Kashmir left 26 people dead and nearly a dozen injured. Following this, India started blaming Pakistan without any evidence and unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

However, Pakistan not only condemned the Pahalgam incident but also offered full cooperation, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating that Pakistan is ready to support any impartial investigation into the matter.