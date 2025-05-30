Blocking Pakistan's water will trigger military option, says WAPDA chairman

Stresses that Pakistan must defeat such intentions and thinking

KARACHI (Dunya News) – WAPDA Chairman retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani has warned that if India tries to block Pakistan’s water, the military option will be on the table.

Speaking in Karachi, the retired general said Pakistan would fully defend its right to water and had made it clear that blocking water was an act of war.

He said India had limited capacity to stop the flow of water from the Chenab and Indus rivers and even doing that would require time and resources.

Ghani stressed that Pakistan must defeat such intentions and thinking.

“If there is any attempt to block our water, the military option will be open,” he said.