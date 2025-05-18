Pakistan Army warns India of dire consequences if it blocks Indus waters

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Army warns India of dire consequences if it blocks Indus waters

No one can dare stop the water supply to over 240 million Pakistanis

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 18 May 2025 20:44:30 PKT

(Web Desk) – Amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistani military has issued a strong warning, stating that any Indian attempt to disrupt Pakistan’s share of the Indus River waters would lead to repercussions lasting generations.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry expressed these views while talking to a foreign news outlet.

“We hope such a moment never comes, but if India tries to block our water, the consequences will be far-reaching and long-lasting. No one can dare stop the water supply to over 240 million Pakistanis,” he added.

Pakistan has reported that recent Indian military actions have resulted in the deaths of 40 civilians, including 22 women and children.

In response, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes on 26 Indian military sites, halting its operations once a ceasefire agreement was reached.

“Our armed forces are professional and fully committed to upholding the decisions of the civilian leadership,” Chaudhry said.

Read also: India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: ISPR DG

“As long as the political leadership desires peace, the ceasefire will hold. There have been constructive communications between both sides to maintain calm.”

According to Chaudhry, Pakistan only targets the origin points of such violations, avoiding civilian areas and infrastructure.

The Pakistani military claims that during the four-day conflict, India lost six warplanes, including a Mirage 2000 and several French-made Rafale jets, as well as an S-400 air defense system. These losses were confirmed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the week.

“We had the capability to do more, but we exercised restraint,” Chaudhry said, emphasizing that Pakistani forces focused only on military assets.

“India’s policies of suppression and control in Kashmir are failing,” he said. “Unless both nations engage in meaningful dialogue on the Kashmir issue, the threat of renewed conflict will persist.”

In 2019, India revoked Kashmir’s special status and brought it under direct central governance — a move criticised by Pakistan and international observers.

Chaudhry concluded by stating, “Peace will only be sustainable when both countries come to the table and address the root cause of conflict — Kashmir.”

