India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has stated that India is sponsoring terrorism in the region, particularly in Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with RT Arabic, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said that India is the main sponsor behind the ongoing terrorism in Pakistan — whether it involves the Kharijites (militant extremists) or terrorist groups active in Balochistan.

The ISPR director general stated that India is hiding behind a false narrative to conceal the truth. Within minutes of the Pahalgam incident, Indian media began blaming Pakistan, he added.

He noted that two days later, the spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs admitted that the investigation was still ongoing. He questioned the wisdom behind levelling accusations without investigation or evidence.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said that Pakistan had been asking for evidence and offering to engage a neutral organisation to investigate the Pahalgam incident. However, India rejected Pakistan’s offer.

India, instead, resorted to military attacks on Pakistan; “firing missiles at our mosques and killing women and children.”

He stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces have been entrusted with the sacred responsibility of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and borders. “We have fulfilled this responsibility and will continue to do so at all costs,” he added.

Pakistan responded to India promptly, firmly, and effectively, he continued.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry mentioned that on the night between May 6 and 7, India launched an attack and fired missiles. In response, Pakistan Air Force shot down five of their aircraft.

He stated that the enemy attempted to intimidate us by launching more missiles on the night between May 9 and 10.

The ISPR DG said that on the morning of May 10, “we responded. We responsibly and carefully targeted only their military installations. We did not hit any civilian targets. Ours was a measured, fair, and balanced response.”

The Pakistani Army spokesperson mentioned that the Indian Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson personally requested a ceasefire. He said, “We desire peace and stability,” to which we responded, “Why not?”

The DG added that Pakistan's diplomatic corps, with wisdom and foresight, engaged the global community in an extraordinary manner.

“We are not violent; we are a serious nation, and our first priority is peace,” he said.

