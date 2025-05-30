China's vision key to establishing global mediation body: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

HONG KONG (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Chinese leadership has played a pivotal role in transforming the shared vision of International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) into reality.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the IOMed in Hong Kong, Dar signed the convention on behalf of Pakistan. He also praised China’s vision for proposing the establishment of the global mediation body.

Dar said Pakistan’s representation at the IOMed convention is a matter of pride and extended heartfelt congratulations to China for hosting the ceremony.

The Deputy PM and foreign minister emphasized that the Chinese leadership has been instrumental in bringing the shared concept of IOMed to fruition.

He added that Hong Kong has served as a ‘super-connector’ and a ‘super value-adder’ linking the East with the West. He described the event as a symbol of a new era in global mediation and diplomacy. He noted that the mediation center has been established to resolve trade and investment disputes.

Highlighting international conflicts, Dar remarked that illegal occupations in Kashmir and Palestine pose serious threats to regional and global peace. He stressed that longstanding disputes like those of Kashmir and Palestine must be resolved, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to dialogue, justice, and equity.

Dar also criticized Pakistan’s eastern neighbour, stating that it poses a grave threat to regional and international peace and security. He condemned the unjustified military aggression by India, calling it a violation of international law.

