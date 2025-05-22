SC rejects SIC's objections to reserved seats bench, approves live streaming

The ruling was announced by larger bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan

Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 17:25:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed objections raised by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the constitution of the bench hearing the reserved seats case, affirming the constitutional validity of the 11-member larger bench.

The ruling, announced by the larger bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, came in response to miscellaneous petitions filed by the SIC and others.

The Council had argued that the current bench should not hear the review petitions related to the allocation of reserved seats, further demanding that the court first hear the matter concerning the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

However, the apex court turned down both requests, asserting that the proceedings on the reserved seats case would continue before the existing bench.

With this order, the hearing on the reserved seats issue—central to the political tug-of-war following the February elections—will now proceed without legal barrier. The court also dismissed multiple miscellaneous applications filed by the SIC, including those calling for the live broadcast of the objections. A detailed judgment on these miscellaneous pleas will be issued later.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court granted permission for live streaming of the reserved seats case hearings.

The bench adjourned further proceedings on the review petitions—filed against the allocation of reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—until May 26.