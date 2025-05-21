Imran Khan refuses to join Lahore police probe into May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan refuses to join Lahore police probe into May 9 cases

13-member Lahore police team has been in Rawalpindi for two days to question Imran Khan

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 17:55:18 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to join the Lahore police team investigating 11 cases related to the May 9 incidents.

The 13-member probe team, led by DSP Javed Asif, had planned to conduct three tests on Imran Khan: polygraphic, photogrammetric, and voice matching.

Imran Khan sent a written statement to the investigation team, stating that the prosecution intends to trap him through these tests.

“Bail hearings in eight of my cases are currently ongoing in the high court, he added.

Read also: Imran Khan refuses polygraph test in May 9 cases

Investigative sources said, “If the accused refuses to undergo the tests, how can the investigation be completed? These tests are essential to verify the accuracy of the evidence. Without them, the investigation cannot progress.”

Sources added that the 13-member Lahore police team has been in Rawalpindi for two days to question Imran Khan regarding 11 cases from May 9 in Lahore.

The investigation officers include Inspectors Muhammad Alam, Mumtaz Hussain, Tasaddaq Hussain, Rana Muhammad Arham, Zahid Saleem, Muhammad Fayaz, Muhammad Naveed, Rana Muhammad Akmal, and Muhammad Saleem Sandhu. The forensic experts are Abid Ayub, Waqas Khalid Qureshi, and Usman Ahmed Khalid.

After Imran Khan's refusal, the investigation team returned from Adiala Jail.