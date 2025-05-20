Imran Khan refuses polygraph test in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan refuses polygraph test in May 9 cases

Imran Khan declined to take the test, citing the absence of his legal counsel as the reason

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 16:28:34 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to undergo a polygraph test in connection with the May 9 cases.

A Lahore police team, led by DSP Asif Javed, visited Adiala Jail to investigate Imran Khan. The investigation team included Inspectors Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Alam, and Muhammad Arham, along with forensic expert Abid Ayub from the Punjab Forensic Unit.

According to jail sources, the team intended to conduct a polygraph test related to the May 9 events. However, Imran Khan declined to take the test, citing the absence of his legal counsel as the reason.

When jail staff approached his cell to escort him for the test, he refused to come out, reiterating that he would not participate without his lawyers present.