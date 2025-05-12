Pakistan comes off with flying colours in war for 'just cause': ISPR

Pakistan comes off with flying colours in war for 'just cause': ISPR

The operation was part of broader strategy Marka-e-Haq

Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 20:12:14 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a decisive response to India’s unprovoked military attacks that commenced on the night of May 6 and 7, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” on May 10.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) formally announced conclusion of the war inflicted by India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

The operation, part of a broader strategy Marka-e-Haq, worked as a textbook demonstration of integration of three services. It hit 26 Indian military installations, delivering a proportionate yet restrained retaliation for what Pakistan has condemned as India’s “reprehensible” attacks.

The operation, enabled by advanced network-centric warfare, real-time situational awareness, and seamless multi-domain operations, saw the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy work in synergy to engage targets with precision-guided munitions, including the Fatah series F1 and F2 missiles, long-range loitering munitions, and precision artillery, says ISPR.

Key Indian military facilities, including airbases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamun, Ambala, and Pathankot sustained significant damage.

Brahmos missile storage facilities at Beas and Nagrota, responsible for civilian deaths, were destroyed, and S-400 air defense systems at Adampur and Bhuj were neutralised by the Pakistan Air Force.

Military logistics hubs, such as the Field Supply Depot at Uri and the Radar Station at Poonch, along with command headquarters at KG Top and Naushera, were also obliterated.

Facilities in Rajauri and Naushera, identified as hubs for training proxy elements involved in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, were specifically targeted. Across the Line of Control (LoC), Indian military posts responsible for civilian casualties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were heavily damaged, with several raising white flags in surrender.

In a show of advanced unmanned capabilities, Pakistani armed drones patrolled Indian airspace, hovering over major cities, including New Delhi, and sensitive government facilities, signaling Pakistan’s long-range reach.

Concurrently, comprehensive cyber operations temporarily disrupted critical Indian infrastructure supporting their military efforts.

The operation underscored Pakistan’s military prowess and national unity, with the Armed Forces saluting the resilience and fervour of the Pakistani people in the face of adversity.



