We know well how to defend national sovereignty: COAS Gen Asim Munir

The operation demonstrated that Pakistan stood ready to defend its sovereignty at all costs

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 13:14:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a powerful response to Indian aggression, Pakistan armed forces launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, delivering a crushing blow that has not only resonated across the border but also captured global recognition for Pakistan’s military capability, unity, and resolve.

The Armed Forces executed what they had promised, responding to provocation with overwhelming force. Multiple warnings had previously been issued to India by Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir and DG ISPR, not to mistake Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness.

Referring to verses from the Quran, Gen Munir reminded the nation that history bears witness to how smaller forces, with divine support, have triumphed over larger armies. He stated, “Alhamdulillah, history has proven that Pakistan’s Armed Forces and its people stand as an unbreakable wall in the face of aggression.”

The army chief reaffirmed that Pakistan had the defensive capability and national will to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty, declaring that “We know well how to defend our homeland.”

He added, “India’s 1.3 million-strong military, with all its weaponry, cannot intimidate us. Our forefathers sacrificed immensely for this country, and we will continue to protect it.”

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry asserted that Pakistan is not a nation to be cowed by Indian aggression, adding, “Now wait for our response.”

Defense analysts noted that Pakistan’s retaliatory action has not only forced India into a defensive stance but also signaled to the world that no power can threaten Pakistan’s sovereignty. They lauded the Armed Forces for exhibiting unwavering resolve and spirit of martyrdom in the face of hostility.

Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Pakistan hits back, destroys Indian military installations

Pakistan launched attacks on multiple locations in India in the wee hour of Saturday, military sources said.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Initial reports suggest Pakistan in its strikes destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This was a great loss of India.

In its Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which was launched after Fajr prayers, Pakistan army used Fateh-I missile and destroyed a number of targets in India. The surface-to-surface Fateh-I missile was fired from an undisclosed location.

Security sources said Pakistan’s missiles targeted Indian locations from where they (India) carried out attacks on innocent civilians and mosques in Pakistan.

Security sources revealed that the G-Top, the supply depot of the Indian brigade headquarters, Uri, had also been destroyed.

Seventy percent power supply was disrupted after a cyber attack. Majority of Indian cities plunged into darkness after power disruption. The Indian artillery gun position Dahar Nigari has been destroyed in Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation against enemy.

Pakistani drones were sighted in New Delhi in daylight, questioning the effectiveness of Indian defence system, which failed to intercept Pakistani drones.

Pakistan struck 26 Indian military sites in response to aggression: ISPR DG

The DG said Pakistan targeted 26 Indian military sites in response to New Delhi’s strikes that claimed innocent civilian lives. Moreover, he said the S-400 system was neutralised at two locations. He said that Pakistan downed 84 Indian drones, he added.

"Whenever our sovereignty is breached, the response will be retributive and decisive", he thundered.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry warned that any desire for war is akin to playing with fire, especially when both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers. He stressed that a war between the two would be a "grave folly" and warned against pursuing political goals through such dangerous ambitions.