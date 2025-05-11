Pakistan struck 26 Indian military sites in response to aggression: ISPR DG

Pakistan Army keeps its promise to nation: ISPR DG

Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 23:44:10 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said the Pakistan armed forces have delivered on the promises made to the nation.

The ISPR DG was referring to the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, an intense military operation of Pakistan following Indian strikes, which hit key targets in Indian Occupied Kashmir and mainland India.

He made these remarks while briefing the media about successful military operation against the Indian aggression on Sunday.

The DG started the briefing by thanking the Prime Minister and his cabinet for 'destiny changing decision' which helped avenged the loss of lives of Pakistanis hit by the terrorist Indian attack.

He said: “Today we inform you of the conduct and conclusion of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, the dastardly attacks that began on night of May 6 and 7 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives including women, children and elderly.”

“Pakistan army expresses its profound appreciation and gratitude to the whole nation, whose moral strength, resolve and above all wholehearted support and prayers remained unwaveringly with us during these testing times, which became a force multiplier for the Armed Forces,” he said.

He also mentioned the pivotal role played by the Pakistani media during the operation and compared it to the war-mongering Indian media which he said was hell-bent on perpetuating jingoism.

The DG said Pakistan targeted 26 Indian military sites in response to New Delhi’s strikes that claimed innocent civilian lives. Moreover, he said the S-400 system was neutralized at two locations.

"Whenever our sovereignty is breached, the response will be retributive and decisive", he thundered.

Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz

Vice Admiral said the Pakistan Navy defended the country’s sea frontiers from a “numerically superior enemy”.

“On any given day of the year, we maintain perpetual readiness. Our ships and submarines are stocked up and for us, the transition for peace to war is not only swift, it is invisible,” he said.

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb, while describing Pakistan’s response to the Indian Air Force, said the PAF’s response was based “on the time and place of own choosing”, showcasing “unwavering resolve of the military leadership”.

“I must appreciate the leadership … they were resolute and clear in giving instructions to all of us and that is perhaps the reason why we were so sure about what we had to do,” he said.

The media briefing started around 10pm on Sunday.

Senior officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Pakistan had launched attacks on multiple locations in India in the wee hour of Saturday.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan had launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Pakistan had destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This is a great loss of India.

Later in the day, United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."