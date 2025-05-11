Nation observes 'Youm-e-Tashakur' on success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

The participants chanted “Long live Pakistan Army” from Karachi to Kashmir

Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 17:09:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Day of Gratitude) on Sunday across the country to celebrate the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Large crowds took to the streets in cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, waving flags and expressing solidarity with the armed forces. The participants chanted “Long live Pakistan Army” from Karachi to Kashmir.

In addition, "Long Live Pakistan" rallies were held in Kandhkot, Kashmore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Gujranwala, Renala Khurd, Chiniot, Vehari, and Kasur. People in large numbers gathered in Swat, Mohmand, Nowshera, and Qila Bala Hissar in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to honour the armed forces. The participants also distributed sweets to celebrate armed forces’ victory against Indian forces.

A rally was also held in Muzaffarabad by Jamaat-e-Islami, where participants chanted slogan “Kashmir will become Pakistan.”

The rallies are being held on the call given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

India had on Wednesday night launched attack on Pakistan on a false pretext of Islamabad’s involvement in the killing of 26 tourists in its occupied Kashmir. Pakistan earlier showed restraint but retaliated on Friday morning after India paid no heed to Islamabad call for calm. Pakistan’s army and air force hit 26 Indian military installations under Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos forcing it to call for ceasefire.