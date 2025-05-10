Pakistanis celebrate befitting response given to Indian aggression

The participants enthusiastically waved the national flag

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Hundreds of people came on the roads on Saturday following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India to show solidarity with the armed forces.

The people celebrated befitting response given to Indian aggression on the wee hours on Saturday.

In Gujranwala, a ‘Victory Rally’ was organized, where participants enthusiastically waved the national flag and chanted slogans in favour of Pak Army.

The people said that the Pakistan Army had made the whole nation proud and vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces until the last drop of their blood.

“It is not just the defeat of India. We bravely destroyed the modern technologies of France, Israel and Russia,” they said.

Meanwhile, the people showered flower petals on Pakistan Army tanks and personnel returning from the border area.

Holding national flags, the public raised pro-army slogans and adorned soldiers with flowers.

Bouquets were also presented to the soldiers as a gesture of appreciation.

Moreover, celebrations were also held in front of Quetta Press Club to mark Pakistan’s victory against India.

Citizens paid tribute to the armed forces, saying that Pakistan's military had crushed India's arrogance.

Earlier in the day, United States President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

His statement came hours after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.