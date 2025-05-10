Pak JF-17 Thunder strike destroys Indian S400 air defence system

Pakistan is giving strong response to unprovoked Indian aggression

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF-17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Adampur, inflicting $1.5 billion financial loss to the enemy of peace.

Pakistan is giving strong response to unprovoked Indian aggression. In its operation Bunyun Marsoos (Iron Wall), Pakistan targeted dozens of locations and destroyed military installations of India.

Pakistan has launched attacks on multiple locations in India in the wee hour of Saturday, military sources said.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan has launched ‘Bunyun Marsoos’ (Iron Wall) operation in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Initial reports suggest Pakistan in its strikes destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersynonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Adampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This is a great loss of India.

In its ‘Bunyun Marsoos’ operation, which was launched after Fajr prayers, Pakistan army used Fateh –I missile and destroyed a number of targets in India. The surface-to-surface Fateh –I missile was fired from an undisclosed location.

Security sources said Pakistan’s missiles targeted Indian locations from where they carried out attacks on innocent civilians and mosques in Pakistan.

Security sources have further revealed that the G-Top, the supply depot of the Indian brigade headquarters, Uri, has also been destroyed.

Seventy per cent power supply was disrupted after a cyber attack. Majority of Indian cities plunged into darkness after power disruption. The Indian artillery gun position Dahar Nigari has been destroyed in Bunyun Marsoos operation against enemy.