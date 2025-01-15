Army takes exception to Indian army chief labelling Pakistan 'epicentre of terrorism'

Army takes strong exception to Indian army chief labelling Pakistan 'epicentre of terrorism'

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 17:19:00 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army on Wednesday took strong exception to the remarks of the Indian army chief, who called Pakistan the “epicentre of terrorism”.

The military’s media wing - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - said that instead of making efforts to “conjure up non-existent terror infrastructure in Pakistan, it would be wise not to indulge in self-delusion.”

The Pakistani military said: “Insinuating Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism by the Indian Army chief is not only contrary to facts but also an exercise in futility to beat the dead horse of India’s default position - blaming Pakistan for indigenous reaction to state-sponsored brutality. It is a classic case of extreme duplicity.”

The statement added that remarks were being made in an “attempt to deflect the world’s attention from India’s brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), repression of minorities internally, and India’s trans-national repression.”

"Such oppression has only served to strengthen the resolve of Kashmiris for their right of self-determination, enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions," the media wing of army said.

Referring to the arrest of Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan in 2016, the ISPR noted, "the sobering fact that a senior serving Indian military officer is in Pakistan's custody, caught red-handed while orchestrating acts of terror against innocent civilians inside Pakistan, seems to have been conveniently ignored by the General."

The statement goes on: "It is hoped that civility, professionalism, and norms of state-to-state behaviour would guide the conduct of Indian Army's leadership, rather than pandering to political exigencies."

