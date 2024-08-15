Indian troops martyr four more young Kashmiris in IIOJK

The youngsters were martyred during cordon and search operation in Doda district

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more young Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youngsters were martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in the Shivgarh-Assar area of Doda district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A local also suffered injuries due to Indian troops’ firing in the area.

Meanwhile, Indian army captain Deepak, who was leading the operation, was also killed.

'KASHMIRIS SUFFERING UNDER FASCIST MODI RULE'

Farooq Abdullah, President of National Conference has said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have endured nothing but “sufferings and hardships” during the past one decade under the fascist rule of Modi government.

The former IIOJK chief minister was addressing a one-day delegates convention of the National Conference in Doda, where the NC members and local leaders gathered to discuss key issues affecting the region.

According to the party spokesman, Farooq Abdullah said “The need for the conscious people of IIOJK is to unite in the face of adversity,” and urged the functionaries to show understanding, enthusiasm and unity to combat the “conspiracies and nefarious tricks” that have plagued the region for the past 10 years.

“These schemes were designed to undermine the interests of IIOJK, leaving its people vulnerable,” he alleged.

Farooq Abdullah highlighted the destructive impact of “arbitrary demarcation” of the assembly seats and parliamentary constituencies and said it aimed to divide the population on religious and regional lines.