Minorities unsafe in foreign countries due to India's extremist ideology: COAS Asim Munir

Pakistan Pakistan Minorities unsafe in foreign countries due to India's extremist ideology: COAS Asim Munir

He hopes that Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used for terrorism

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 17:29:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said on Friday India’s extremist ideology had made minorities unsafe in foreign countries, particularly the US, the UK, and Canada.

Speaking at a special session of the Margalla Dialogue 2024 in federal capital, the army chief linked the ongoing oppression in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Hindutva ideology and policy.

The COAS stated that a comprehensive border management regime had been established to secure the western borders. He emphasised that Azm-e-Istehkam was a key component of the National Action Plan and it aimed at eradicating terrorism and extremism.

Gen Asim Munir expressed expectations that Afghanistan would not allow its territory to be used for terrorism.

He reaffirmed that Kashmir issue should be resolved in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan has always called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and providing humanitarian aid on several occasions," he said, adding that Pakistan had consistently advocated the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The army chief stated that technology had played a crucial role in the spread of information, but dissemination of misleading and false information through technology was a significant challenge.

Read also: COAS resolves to eradicate terrorism after Quetta Railway Station attack

He highlighted that there had been immense changes globally in the economy, military, and technology.

He emphasised that Pakistan would continue to play a positive role in the region and for global peace, and its commitment to the fight against terrorism remained unwavering.

He added that among the shared global objectives are addressing climate change, fighting terrorism, and ensuring global health. Pakistan is playing a key role in promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally. “The fight against terrorism is a common challenge for all of humanity,” he said.

He stressed that while Pakistan would not be part of any global conflict, it would continue to play its role in promoting peace and stability worldwide. He noted that 235,000 Pakistanis had contributed to United Nations peace missions, and 181 Pakistani peacekeepers had sacrificed their lives in the cause of global peace.

Gen Munir further stated that Pakistan is rich in natural resources. He highlighted that the country had become a major agricultural producer and possessed vast mineral reserves. Additionally, Pakistan is a significant player in global freelancing.

He said Pakistan's strategic location, abundant resources, and maritime ports make it a crucial player in trade between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

