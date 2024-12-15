Bahrain praises Pakistan's role in regional maritime security

Bahrain praises Pakistan's role in regional maritime security

Naval Chief called on the highest civil and military leadership

(Web Desk) - Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has appreciated Pakistan Navy's role and commitment to regional maritime security and stability.

During his visit, the Naval Chief called on the highest civil and military leadership.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also held meeting with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

During these meetings, discussions focused on strengthening defence cooperation and reinforcing the historic ties between Bahrain and Pakistan.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff met Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Force Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Commander of the Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and the Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Binali.

During these engagements, professional matters of mutual interest, including regional maritime security and bilateral defense collaboration, were discussed.

The Naval Chief emphasized the importance of enhancing interactions between the armed forces of both countries through joint exercises, mutual visits, and training exchange programs.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also visited RBNF Ship MANAMA and the Royal Command and Staff College.

In his address at the Royal Command and Staff College, the Naval Chief elaborated on current and emerging environment in the Indian Ocean Region and highlighted the need for a region-centric maritime security construct.

The Naval Chief's visit is expected to further strengthen and expand defence ties between the two brotherly nations.