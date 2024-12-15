PTI's consent essential for talks: Kaira

PPP leader discloses the no-confidence motion was initiated to prevent the PTI’s alleged agenda

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has stated that negotiations are not possible without the consent of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI).

Speaking on Dunya News programme “Baat Niklegi”, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that even after the no-confidence motion, the PTI founder refused to engage in dialogue. He remarked that if an agreement had been reached on May 6, the tragic events of May 9 could have been avoided, and attempts were made to withdraw the no-confidence motion against PTI.

He added that the effort to retract the no-confidence motion was not accepted. According to Kaira, the PTI founder wanted to appoint Faiz Hameed as the army chief and replace the Chief Election Commissioner. Had the PTI founder succeeded, a new era of fascism would have been established.

The PPP leader explained that the no-confidence motion was devised to counter the PTI founder's plans. There was a proposal for the PPP to govern for half the term and the PML-N for the other half, but the PPP rejected this suggestion.

Kaira further emphasised that passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment was necessary, and the PPP voted for the Madrasa Registration Bill. He also stated that Bilawal Bhutto supports Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the issue of madrasa registration.