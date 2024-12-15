Rana Sanaullah accuses PTI of promoting hate, chaos among youth

Pakistan Pakistan Rana Sanaullah accuses PTI of promoting hate, chaos among youth

Says under Prime Minister’s leadership, economic stability is being achieved

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 18:15:20 PKT

FAISLABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has criticised the PTI for allegedly encouraging youth to use abusive language against political opponents.

Speaking at an event in Faisalabad, he stated that the culture of hate, chaos, and vulgarity in politics must end. He accused the PTI of misleading the younger generation with fake news and promoting a divisive political environment.

Rana Sanaullah further alleged that PTI leaders abandoned their workers during critical moments and spread false claims about violence.

He emphasised that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, economic stability is being achieved, while Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is tirelessly working for public welfare.