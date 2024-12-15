Schools, colleges to remain closed in Lahore and twin cities on Dec 16

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Lahore, Rawalpindi on Dec 16

LAHORE (Dunya News) - All schools and colleges in the territorial precincts of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain close tomorrow (Monday).

The district administrations had released notification in this regard.

The issued notifications did not specify any reason. But reports pointed out that the holiday was given to honour the memories of the APS’ martyrs who faced a bloodbath some eight years ago.

Lahore deputy commissioner issued a notification in this regard. According to it, all schools and colleges would remain closed on December 16. Meanwhile, universities would remain open.

Also, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema also issued a similar notification in this regard. There would be holiday in the district and all educational institutions would remain closed.

Also, Islamabad deputy commissioner also issued a notification to announce holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow.