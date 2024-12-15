Pakistan army dismisses rumours of Indian army's incursion in AJK's village

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In the wake of false claims regarding the incursion of Indian army in the Mahindol village of Azad Kashmir, the Pakistan Army has declared the news as baseless after thorough investigations.

After the rumours surfaced on the internet, the local administration and security forces clearly denied any such incident.

Sources said “the fake news about the infiltration of 25 Indian soldiers was a ridiculous attempt to defame the Pakistan Army.”

Sources said the sane minds should understand the reality and reject such false propaganda. Also, a fake video which showed the Indian army was firing in the area was also fake. It was added that any attempt by the hostile force to weaken the resolve of this nation would not succeed.

Sources added the RAW’s policy was to create a rift between the people and the Pakistan Army by spreading hatred against the Pakistan Army in Azad Kashmir. Because after the change of government in Bangladesh, India was now desperately looking for other areas to create unrest.

