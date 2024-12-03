Cybercrime Amendment Bill proposes five-year imprisonment for spreading fake news

The draft also calls for establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has prepared the initial draft of the Cybercrime Amendment Bill, which proposes strict penalties for spreading fake news.

Under the proposed bill, individuals found guilty of distributing false information could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to Rs1 million.

According to sources, the draft also calls for the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority.

This authority will have the power to block or remove content from social media platforms and can issue orders to law-enforcement agencies or individuals to remove harmful material.

The authority will also be empowered to remove content that promotes hatred against the state or its institutions.

In addition, the amendment includes provisions to remove content related to threats, false accusations, and pornography.

Those who deliberately spread false information, incite fear, or spread suspicion will face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to Rs1 million.

The authority will be headed by a chairman and include six members. Decisions made by the authority could be challenged in a tribunal.