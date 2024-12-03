Peshawar High Court grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi until Dec 23

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court has approved interim bail for Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, until December 23.

Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the petition for Bushra Bibi's interim bail.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that 27 different cases have been filed against Bushra Bibi.

The court inquired whether all these 27 cases were filed in the same district and if they were all registered on the same day.

Bushra Bibi's lawyer clarified that some cases were filed on the same day, while others were filed on different days.

The court remarked that the purpose of granting bail was to ensure that the individuals appear before the relevant courts.

Later, the court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi until December 23.