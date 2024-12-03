ATC summons Adiala Jail Superintendent over Imran Khan's sisters' meeting request

Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 12:59:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding a petition filed by Imran Khan's sisters to meet him.

The petition, filed by Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Niazi, was submitted in the Rawalpindi ATC.

The petitioners informed the court that they had been denied permission to meet their brother, Imran Khan, for the past 10 days.



They further stated that they were not allowed to meet him by the Adiala Jail authorities on Monday.

The ATC issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, directing him to submit a report within two hours and appear in court.