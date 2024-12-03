Govt denying meetings between arrested PTI workers, families: Barrister Saif

He said families were running from pillar to post to see their dear ones.

Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 12:42:22 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Tuesday demanded that the government should arrange meetings of arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers with their families.

In a statement, the advisor claimed to have received information about the government’s denial to make arrangements for meetings between the party workers and their families.

“The families of the PTI workers are extremely worried about their loved ones,” he deplored.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the KP government to legally assist the works languishing behind jails,” he added.

