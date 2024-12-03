Islamabad ATC grants interim bail to Omar Ayub in D-Chowk protest cases

The court instructed him to submit surety bonds of 5,000 rupees for each case.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has granted interim bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in connection with the cases registered regarding the D-Chowk protest.

ATC Islamabad Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the cases against Omar Ayub related to the D-Chowk protest. Omar Ayub appeared in court with his lawyer, Babar Awan.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra remarked that Omar Ayub was named in case number 540, and once bail was granted, the warrants would be cancelled.

The court adjourned the hearing until December 10, approving Omar Ayub's bail application and directing him to cooperate with the investigation.