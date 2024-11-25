Funeral prayer for martyred constable Mubashar Bilal offered

Interior Minister, IG Punjab, senior police, military officials attended

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The funeral prayer for Constable Mubashar Bilal, who was martyred during clashes at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, was offered amidst a large number of officials and locals.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar, and senior police and military officials attended.

Interior Minister Naqvi vowed that justice would be served. "The sacrifice of Constable Mubashar will not go in vain," he asserted.

"Those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to book."

Expressing concern over escalating violence, Naqvi said that two officers from Islamabad Police were also critically injured during the protests. "The law will prevail, and such incidents must not deter our resolve to maintain order," he remarked.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar highlighted that the incident was not a result of police failure. "Our forces displayed remarkable restraint despite being targeted repeatedly," he said. He said that 22 police vehicles were damaged and 119 officers were injured during the protests.