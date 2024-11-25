CM Maryam condemns PTI workers' attack on policemen

police weapons were used in the attacks on Punjab Police, alleged Maryam

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemned the attack on the policemen by the PTI workers.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the firing on police personnel by the PTI protesters. She said that it was regrettable that more than 20 police personnel including SP, DSP, and SHO were injured in the attacks. Short machine guns, tear gas, etc. were also seen with the protesters.

She said the police weapons were used in the attacks on Punjab Police. The CM alleged that the firing occurred in Ghazi Barotha, Mianwali, Hazara Motorway and other places.

Punjab Police were unarmed earlier to avoid clashes.

"The government resources of a province are being used to materialise the protest. Instead of a protest, this movement is a form of armed terrorism," she added.

Maryam further said that in the previous protest, a constable was martyred and more than 25 were injured.