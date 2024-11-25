Azma Bokhari takes jibe at PTI leaders, declares protest flop show

Pakistan Pakistan Azma Bokhari takes jibe at PTI leaders, declares protest flop show

She ridiculed the PTI for what she said lukewarm response to revolution

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 14:35:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Monday PTI’s protest call had failed as only 80 people came out in Punjab and they were arrested.

Speaking at a press conference, she ridiculed the PTI for what she said lukewarm response to revolution.

She said hardly 250 or so people responded to PTI’s last call. She said she would thank the people of Punjab who discarded the protest call.

She also took a jibe at Bushra Bibi who, she said, mounted the container to lead the so-called protest. “What kind of Shariah is this,” she asked while pointing out Bushra Bibi’s mingling with crowd.

She said there was no word about Aleema Khan.

“PTI and peace are two different things,” she said, adding that miscreants resorted to violence at several places and injured policemen.

The minister said Zartag Gull, holding white flag, brought few people.

She said all possible efforts were being made to get NRO but it would remain a dream.