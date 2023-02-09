Instances when elections could not be held within 90 days in country

1988, 2002 and 2008 elections saw delay

09 February,2023

(Dunya News Investigation Cell) – The calls for the elections in the country have grown louder ever since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dissolved the provincial assemblies.

The constitution binds the caretaker governments to hold the elections within 90 days of the dissolution of any assembly. However, the current political fiasco presents a convoluted picture culminating in suspicions that elections might not be held on time. If it happens, it will not be a new addition to Pakistan’s history as the National Assembly had witnessed more than 90 days of delay in the elections thrice on account of multiple reasons unfolding at those times.

The NA statistics reflect that the assembly has held 10 elections in its history starting from 1977 till 2023. But the 1988, 2002 and 2008 elections were held more than three months after the dissolution of the assembly.

After the NA was dissolved on May 29, 1988, it was the government’s responsibility to hold elections on or before Aug 27, 1988, however, the elections were held on Nov 16, 1988 marking a delay of 81 days. It was the longest delay in elections in the country’s history.

In the second instance, when president Pervez Musharraf (now deceased) announced general elections in the country on July 11, 2002 after overthrowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) government, the elections were to be held on or before Oct 9, 2022. But the elections were held on Oct 10, 2002 marking one-day delay.

In the final instance, general elections were called in the country on Jan 8, 2008 after the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) government was dissolved on Nov 15, 2007. However, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination on Dec 27, 2007 led to delay in the elections. The elections were held on Feb 18, 2008 after 95 days.

The recent times are being perceived as extraordinary times in the country’s politics, but there seems no significant hurdle in holding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days. However, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led federal government has at times cited financial crunch and growing terrorism which is manifest in the form of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s request to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold off demands for increasing grant for elections and multiple instances of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar blast being the major.

On the other hand, the government and the PTI are at daggers drawn with each other over the issue of holding elections. Time will reveal what comes next.

