PTI approaches PHC for elections in KP within 90 days

PTI approaches PHC for elections in KP within 90 days

31 January,2023 04:52 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided to approach the Peshawar High Court for the elections within 90 days.

The provincial leaders of PTI had filed a petition in which it was mentioned that elections must be held within 3 months after the dissolution of the assembly, while saying the KP governor had not responded to the letter of Election Commission of Pakistan in which the institution asked for the date of the elections.

Speaking to media, former provincial minister Atif Khan said the elections were constitutional requirement and the governor was acting contrary to the constitution by not responding to the ECP’s letter.

He added the interim setup should be unbiased and work as per the constitution however the incumbent caretaker government was behaving like the cabinet of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

It is clear PTI had also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court for the elections within 90 days after the dissolution.

