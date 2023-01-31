Death toll in suicide bombing at mosque in Peshawar climbs to 64

At least 157 persons were also wounded in suicide blast in the Police Lines mosque.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The death toll in the suicide bombing in the Police Lines mosque in Peshawar has climbed to 64 after five more dead bodies were retrieved from the wreckage on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. At least 157 persons were also wounded in the blast.

The blast said to be perpetrated by a suicide bomber took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said. "A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," Mr Khan added.

Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, which houses the police headquarters in Peshawar and is itself located in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest. Many were injured when the roof came down, according to Zafar Khan, a police officer, and rescuers had to remove mounds of debris to reach worshippers still trapped under the rubble.

Police and rescuers shifted the injured to the Lady Reading Hospital and other health facilities. The authorities, who are still assessing the nature of the blast, immediately cordoned off the area.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood were shifted to medical centres for first aid.

"The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan," tweeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited the wounded in Peshawar and vowed "stern action" against those behind the bombing. He expressed his condolences to families of the victims, saying "their pain cannot be described in words."

On the other hand, funeral prayers of 27 police officials who were martyred in the suicide bombing at Police Lines mosque in Peshawar had been offered on Monday night at the ground of Police Lines.

Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commandant Frontier Constabulary, IG Frontier Corps, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, senior military and civil officials, relatives of martyrs and people from different walks of life attended the funeral in large numbers.

