PM Imran for conflict resolution through dialogue, diplomacy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, said that he has always believed in conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy and this should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

While taking over his twitter handle, The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that we showed India on February 27, 2019, when it chose to attack us, our armed forces backed by the whole nation responded to aggression and prevail at all levels.

The PM further said that, we are resolute and unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2022