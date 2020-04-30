Unequal distribution of resources, money laundering biggest challenges: PM Imran

Imran Khan said that the world is facing problems like money laundering and unequal distribution

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the world is facing several major problems today including money laundering and unequal distribution of resources that causes poverty.

While giving an interview to a Russian media channel, the premier said that money illegal exodus of wealth from a country by corrupt politicians destroys the institutions of that nation. On the other hand, getting back laundered money from rich countries is a tough nut to crack, he added.

He further said that this is a major reason behind hunger and poverty in a society.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan wants to be on perfect terms with Russia but the country does not want to become part of any bloc rather desires trading relations with all the countries to lift the people out of poverty.

The Prime Minister noted that greater cooperation between the US, China and Russia will benefit mankind much more than the conflict.

He hoped for peaceful resolution of Ukraine issue. He reiterated the military conflicts do not solve the problems.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia and that he looks forward to his Moscow visit.

He pointed out that Pakistan is a gas deficient country. He said our North South Gas pipeline has suffered a delay because of the US sanctions on the Russian company we were negotiating for the construction of the pipeline.

He said the lifting of sanctions on Iran will also help Pakistan get the cheapest gas from the neighboring country.

When asked about relations with India, the Prime Minister said his government immediately reached out to India after coming to power in order to resolve the outstanding Kashmir dispute. He however regretted that India has been taken over the racist ideology inspired by Nazis.

To a question, the Prime Minister said climate change and illicit flow of money from poor countries to the developed world are the two major challenges faced by the world. He said the western countries should frame laws like they have on terror financing to check the illicit flows.