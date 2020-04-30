ATC approves three-day remand of journalist Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday approved three-day remand of journalist Mohsin Baig.

During the proceedings, Inspector Sajid Cheema said that they have to recover the pistol used by the journalist on which Mohsin Baig’s lawyer replied that the pistol is already in police custody.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Baig said that it does not matter to him even if he is kept in remand for 15 more days.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the concerned authorities to allow journalist Mohsin Baig to meet his lawyer.

During the hearing on pleas seeking dismissal of cases against the journalist, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that no one except the accused can file petition for case dismissal. We don’t know whether the accused wants dismissal of his case or not, the CJ stated.

On February 17, Advocate General (AG) Niazullah Niazi while briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Additional Sessions Judge in the Mohsin Baig case issued the order in a hurry and the legal requirements were not fulfilled.

Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the case of journalist Mohsin Baig.

During the meeting, Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi told PM Imran, "Some elements are giving wrong color to the issue in opposition to PTI". No one is above law. Mohsin Baig injured the FIA official, he added.

The AG went on to say that Mohsin Baig fired at the police and FIA personnel and threatened them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the law is equal for all, adding that the opposition has no agenda to criticize the government.

He said that constructive criticism is beneficial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “The opposition is launching criticism against the government without any agenda,” he added.